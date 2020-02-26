TORONTO (February 26, 2020) – As Canada’s exclusive home of the biggest events in curling, TSN’s Season of Champions curling coverage continues with the 2020 TIM HORTONS BRIER, live from Kingston, Ont. The action begins with the Wild Card Game this Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET and continues until the final on Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN. The complete broadcast schedule is available here.

Canada’s top men’s curlers compete for the national men’s curling championship, beginning with the Wild Card game, a showdown between Manitoba’s Team Mike McEwen and Team Glenn Howard, led by Ontario’s four-time BRIER and four-time world champion skip.

TSN’s Vic Rauter delivers the call from the Leon’s Centre in Kingston alongside analysts Cheryl Bernard, a 2010 Olympic silver medallist, and Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and MEN’S WORLD CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist. Bryan Mudryk delivers the play-by-play call for morning draws alongside analyst Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion.

Sixteen teams from across the country compete for the opportunity to represent Team Canada at the upcoming WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, airing live on TSN.

Teams competing at the 2020 TIM HORTONS BRIER are:

TSN’s TIM HORTONS BRIER coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. French-language coverage of the TIM HORTONS BRIER is available on RDS.

Following the TIM HORTONS BRIER, TSN heads to Prince George, BC to deliver exclusive live coverage of the 2020 WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, running March 14-22 at the CN Centre.