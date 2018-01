Must See: Steenbergen scores game-winner as Canada wins gold

Team Canada has won gold at the 2018 World Juniors.

Tied 1-1 with Sweden late in the third period, Tyler Steenbergen scored to give Canada the lead with 1:40 left and Alex Formenton added an empty-netter shorty after to secure a 3-1 win.

Captain Dillon Dube scored Canada's first goal.

More details to follow.