Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heyyyy, baby. I wanna know if you’ll be my Gold.

Taking the motto that a great team is only as strong as its weakest link to Hart, Team Canada rode a roster without any stars to gold at the 2018 World Junior Championship on Friday night with a 3-1 win over Team Sweden.

Ooh, ahh.

Tyler Steenbergen, the only Team Canada forward without a goal in the tournament, delivered the gold medal-winning goal with 1:40 left in a cauldron of red-and-white clad fans who flocked across the border in Buffalo.

Steenbergen entered the tournament with 35 goals in 27 games in the Western Hockey League. He played sparingly as Team Canada’s 13th forward, but coach Dominique Ducharme kept him stashed away for when it mattered most.

He buried the goal of a lifetime.

“He’s the kind of kid in the big moment, when he has one chance, he can bury it because he’s a goal scorer like that,” Ducharme predicted on Monday.

Captain Dillon Dube opened the scoring, Alex Formenton added an empty netter and Carter Hart shut the door with his best performance of the tournament on junior hockey’s biggest stage as Canada improved to 4-0 all-time against Sweden in World Juniors gold-medal games.

But for seven returnees from last year’s heartbreaking gold-medal shootout loss to the rival Americans on home soil in Montreal, watching the red and white Maple Leaf fly on the final night served as much-needed closure for some unfinished business.

Dube said he was thinking about last year’s loss to Team USA almost every day.

They all smiled, brothers arm-in-arm, as O Canada played.

But this tournament will be remembered a decade from now as the Hey, Baby World Juniors. For two weeks, it became the anthem of a hockey-mad country, their catchy goal song ringing out 39 times over seven games.

Team Canada’s smooth ride to the gold-medal matchup was jolted to a stop by Sweden on Friday night. They were outplayed in stretches, really for the first time in the tournament, but found a way to take over with gold on the line.

Team Canada finished 6-0-1, their only blemish coming against Team USA in a shootout. Ducharme said the loss might have helped.

“Our players need to see it and feel it,” Sometimes to get that bite, that kick in the butt, sometimes is not a bad thing. It makes you understand a little bit quicker.”

Team Canada learned quickly. They got so many contributions from different players. Drake Batherson made the team as one of the final cuts and went on to score seven goals. Cale Makar started the tournament as Canada’s seventh defenceman and became a revelation on the backend. They outscored their opponents by a 23-4 margin in the final three games before a true test against Sweden that went down to the final moments.

In the end, Canada seized the moment, answering Ducharme’s question about how they would manage the emotion of it all. The tournament’s hero ended up being one of its most unlikely, the mark of a true team that wasn’t out for individual credit but playing for country.

“It doesn’t matter who,” Steenbergen said, “from No. 1 all the way to No. 13. We just wanted the gold.”

