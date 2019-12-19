Team Canada will face their first test on the international stage ahead of the World Junior Championship on Thursday, taking on Switzerland in pre-tournament action.

Canada will face Switzerland in Austria in the first of two exhibition contests before the world juniors kick off on Boxing Day. The team will face Finland on Monday in their second pre-tournament game.

Watch Thursday's game LIVE at Noon ET/9am PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN Direct.

Entering Thursday's game, Canada's No. 1 goaltender role remains up for grabs, with Nico Daws and Joel Hofer set to split time against the Swiss. Daws has been dominant in the OHL with the Guelph Storm this season, posting a 13-3-4 record with a .939 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average. Hofer, meanwhile, has posted a 20-4-2 record with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks with a .937 save percentage and a 1.81 goals-against average.

Olivier Rodrigue, who will not dress for Thursday's game, has not officially been designated as the team's No. 3 goalie, though.

"We're still working through that process," assistant coach Mitch Love told TSN's Mark Masters. "We got these two pre-competition games along with a few more practices, so it's still in the middle of that evaluation process."

After converting at just 17 per cent at last year's tournament, Canada is expected to focus on their power play ahead of the world juniors this time around. The top unit at practice has included Calen Addison, Alexis Lafrenière, Connor McMichael, Barrett Hayton and Dylan Cozens, with Love looking for the group to focus on shots on goal.

"Simplicity," Love explained of the team's key to success. "These guys tend to want to over-pass and make life harder on themselves than they have to. You know, get pucks to the net, get puck recoveries, get to your spots and be simple with your plays."

With 23 players currently on Canada's roster, the team will have to make one cut once Joe Veleno joins the group from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. Owen Sound forward Aiden Dudas is set to see his first game action with the team on Thursday after missing selection camp with a left hand injury.

Canada used the following lines at Wednesday's practice:

Lafrenière - Hayton - Foote

Byfield - Cozens - Lavoie

Foudy - Dellandrea - Dudas

McMichael - Groulx - Thomas / Mercer

McIsaac - Smith

Bahl - Bernard-Docker

Byram - Addison

Drysdale

Daws

Hofer

Rodrigue