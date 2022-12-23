Canada forward Shane Wright left Friday's pre-tournament tune-up game vs. Finland after blocking a shot in the second period.

Wright took the puck off his foot and went down the tunnel to the Canadian dressing room. He returned before the end of the second period.

🇨🇦 captain Shane Wright has left the game after taking a shot to his left leg



Colton Dach taking a shift with Connor Bedard & Brennan Othmann on the top line @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 24, 2022

Colton Dach took Wright's place on the first line with Connor Bedard and Brennan Othmann.