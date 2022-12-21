McKenzie 'impressed' with Roy in Canada's first two pre-tournament games

MONCTON, N.B. — Canada has continued its impressive pre-tournament play with a 6-1 win over Slovakia at the Avenir Centre.

Joshua Roy, with one goal and one assist, and Colton Dach, Brandt Clarke, Zach Dean, Brennan Othmann and Dylan Guenther all scored for Canada in the game Wednesday in Moncton, N.B.

Connor Bedard and Shane Wright each had two assists and Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 16 shots.

Samuel Honzek halted Gaudreau's shutout bid with Slovakia's lone goal at 2:24 of the third period. Patrik Andrisik had 41 saves.

The Canadians went 2-for-6 on the power play, with Slovakia going 0-for-5. Canada outshot its opponent 47-17, including 23-1 in a two-goal second period.

Canada closes out its exhibition schedule against Finland on Friday. The Canadians will suit up for their first contest of the world juniors on Dec. 26 against Czechia in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.