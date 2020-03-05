TORONTO — Alphonso Davies and Jonathan Davies, who turned heads with their club performances in Europe, share Canada Soccer's Player of the Month Award for February.

Kadeisha Buchanan, who anchored Canada's defence at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship in Texas and California, was also honoured.

David, 20, scored for KAA Gent in four successive Belgian league matches, including a Feb. 23 hat trick that moved him into first place in the Jupiler Pro League scoring race. He collected eight goals in six games, including a goal in Europa League action against AS Roma.

Davies, meanwhile, helped Bayern go undefeated as it moved ahead of Leipzig in the Bundesliga table. The 19-year-old turned heads with a pacey performace in Bayern's 3-0 round-of-16 win over Chelsea in Champions League play, leaving defenders in his tracks as he set up Bayern's third goal.

Buchanan, who plays her club football in France for Lyon, started all five matches in the Olympic qualifier and was named to the tournament Best XI for the second time in her career. The 24-year-old was also named player of the match in the tournament final loss to the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.