Canada Soccer honours David, Lawrence as its players of the month for June

TORONTO — Forward Jonathan David and fullback Ashley Lawrence have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for June.

The 19-year-old David scored a Canadian-record six goals at the CONCACAF Gold Cup before Canada exited in a quarterfinal loss to Haiti. David, who plays his club football for KAA Gent in Belgium, also recorded assists on Lucas Cavallini goals against Mexico and Cuba.

Both David and Cavallini have tied the Canada record for international goals scored in a calendar year with seven.

Lawrence, 24, played every minute of Canada's four matches at the Women's World Cup, had an assist on Christine Sinclair's goal against Netherlands and was Canada's player of the match in the round-of-16 loss to Sweden.

Lawrence, who plays her club soccer in France for Paris Saint-Germain, has been Canada's minutes played leader in each of the last two years.

Canada Soccer has launched its player awards to celebrate one male and one female Canadian footballer in recognition of their outstanding performances in international and/or club football.