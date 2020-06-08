Canada Soccer issued a statement Monday supporting the demonstrations against systemic racism in Canada and around the world.

"Canada Soccer is inspired by the courage of the brave men and women of colour and those who support them that have demonstrated against systemic racism in Canada and around the world. We stand with all Canadians in building a better world that begins with respect and equality.

"Soccer is a sport built on diversity and prides itself on providing a welcoming environment but we recognize that we can be better. We stand firm against racism and discrimination of any kind and remain committed to a safe, inclusive and positive space for everyone involved in the game and within our communities."

The statement ended with #BlackLivesMatter.