Canada Soccer says it was not consulted on U.S.-Mexico bid for 2027 Women's World Cup

TORONTO — Canada Soccer says it was not consulted about the joint bid by the U.S. and Mexico to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation announced their intention to bid on Wednesday night, the deadline set by FIFA for expressions of interest.

"We wish our close neighbours the best of luck in their bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup," Canada Soccer said in a statement Thursday. "Given we were recent hosts (in 2015), Canada Soccer has not been part of these conversations and was never put in a position to decline a co-hosting opportunity.

"If the U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Federation bid is successful, it would be Mexico’s first time hosting a Women’s World Cup, and we are in full support.

Bid agreements are due by May 19 and official bids by Dec. 8. FIFA plans to publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by FIFA's Congress that May 17.

Other bids have come from South Africa and a joint group featuring Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Brazil's sports minister has said his country will raise its hand.

The U.S. hosted the tournament in 1991 and 1999. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting this year's tournament, scheduled for July 20 to Aug. 20.

Canada Soccer noted in its statement that the 2015 tournament on home soil set a Women’s World Cup attendance record of 1,353,506, with 750 million viewers watching worldwide.

"It was an honour to welcome the world to Canada just eight years ago, as we hosted what was a tremendously successful and standard-setting 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup," Canada Soccer said. "We welcome the opportunity to have the Women’s World Cup back on CONCACAF soil, giving our fans another chance to cheer on our women’s national team, at a World Cup, so close to home and in person.

"We look forward to welcoming the soccer world once again to Canada, as we continue to prepare to co-host the 2026 men’s World Cup."

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023