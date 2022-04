VILLARREAL, Spain — Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies made his return from a months-long absence on Wednesday, suiting up for Bayern Munich in its 1-0 loss to Spain's Villarreal in Champions League action.

Davies hadn't played since Dec. 17 after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19.

The illness kept the 21-year-old from Edmonton out of Canada's final six CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches. Canada went 4-2-0 over that span to qualify for the marquee tournament for the first time since 1986.

He played the full Champions League quarterfinal first leg at left back for Bayern on Wednesday. The second leg goes Tuesday in Munich.

Davies, recently named the CONCACAF men's player of the year, appeared in seven games for Canada in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

The team 3-0-4 record over those games including a 4-1 win over Panama that featured a highlight-reel goal by Davies.

Bayern said Jan. 5 that Davies had joined a lengthy list of players who had tested positive for COVID, adding the speedy fullback was well and self-isolating at home.

Davies was back training a week later, but his return was put on hold with Bayern reporting Jan. 14 that tests showed the Canadian was suffering from signs of myocarditis.

It is a temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

Davies' myocarditis was detected in the followup examination that all players who have had COVID undergo.

