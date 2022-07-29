BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning trophy case, earning Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 400-metre individual medley.

The 15-year-old from Toronto won the race in a Commonwealth Games record time of four minutes 29.01 seconds.

Australia's Kiah Melverton was second in 4:36.78 and Katie Shanahan of Scotland was third in 4:39.37.

Ella Jansen of Burlington, Ont., was fifth and Tessa Cieplucha of Oakville, Ont., was eighth.

McIntosh is the world champion in the event, winning gold at the world aquatics championships last month in Budapest, Hungary.

She won four medals at the worlds, including two gold.

Earlier, Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Orban and Lauriane Genest picked up Canada's first medal when they raced to silver in track cycling's women's sprint team event.

New Zealand won the gold-medal race in a time of 47.425 seconds, edging the Canadians who finished in 48.001.

Canada's goal at the Games is to finish top-3 in the overall medal table. The Canadian team captured 82 medals at the Games four years ago in Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.