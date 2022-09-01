Canada leads Sweden after two periods at women's worlds

Team Canada leads Sweden 2-0 after two periods of play in their quarter-final matchup at the 2022 Women's World Hockey Championship.

Canada added to Jocelyne LaRocque's first-period goal late in the second period when Sarah Potomak beat Emma Soderberg to make it a two-goal game.

Canada's Ann-Renee Desbiens, who did not register a save in the opening frame, steered away all seven shots she faced in the second period.

Soderberg has countered with 30 saves on 32 shots.

Coverage of the quarter-final continues on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Earlier, the United States, Switzerland and Czechia booked their spots in the semifinals.

Canada is looking to repeat as champions of the the tournament.