Canada leads Sweden after first period at WJC

Must See: Roy scores under a minute into the game

Canada jumped out to a 3-1 lead with goals from Joshua Roy, Brennan Othmann and Tyson Hinds after 20 minutes at the World Junior Championship in Halifax on Saturday.

Roy opened the scoring 57 seconds into the game, followed by Othmann on a power play at the 2:08 mark and Hinds just past the halfway mark of the opening frame.

Connor Bedard registered assists on all three goals and now has six goals and 11 helpers in the tournament.

Thomas Milic got the start in net for Canada. Sweden countered with Carl lindbom.

Canadian centre Zack Ostapchuk was assessed a five-minute penalty and game misconduct for kneeing. Ludvig Jansson found the net for Sweden on the ensuing power play.

Canada needs a win to secure a top-two seed in Group A, while Sweden is aiming to clinch first place.

If Canada defeats Sweden in regulation, it will face Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Any other result would have Canada facing Finland next.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals which begin on Monday.