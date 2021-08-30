Poulin's shot goes off Daoust's skate and in as Canada goes up 3-0

Canada is one period away from reaching the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship, as they hold a 3-0 lead over Switzerland after two periods in their semi-final game on Monday night.

Melodie Daoust extended Canada’s lead on the power play at 5:32 of the period, when a Marie-Philip Poulin wrist shot ricocheted off of her skate and bounced up and over Swiss goaltender Andrea Braendli.

It was the second goal of the game for Daoust, who scored her first goal 6:52 into the first period to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

Renata Fast scored the opening goal for Canada at 5:14 of the first period.

The Canadians continued to carry play, and hold a 43-7 shot advantage over the Swiss.

The winner will go on to play the United States in the gold medal game on Tuesday.