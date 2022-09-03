A two-goal second period has extended Canada's lead over Switzerland to 4-1 after 40 minutes of play in the Women's World Hockey Championship semifinals.

Brianne Jenner added to Canada's lead early in the second frame to give Canada a three-goal lead over Switzerland.

Sarah Fillier added another goal to increase their lead to 4-0.

Switzerland ended Ann-Renée Desbiens' four-period shutout streak when Lara Christen scored on the power play.

Christen left the game late in the second period after taking contact to the head.

Goals from Kristin O'Neill and Jessie Eldridge 10 seconds apart got Canada on the board in the opening period.

Desbiens has four saves on five shots. Saskia Maurer has countered with 27 saves on 31 shots.

USA defeated Czechia in the earlier contest on Saturday and will face the winner of the second semifinal between Canada and Switzerland.