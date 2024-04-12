Canada takes on Czechia, U.S. faces Finland in Women’s World semis on TSN

Canada is off to the semifinals at the IIHF Women’s Worlds where they will face Czechia on Saturday after defeating Sweden 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

Watch Canada take on Czechia in the semifinals LIVE on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Defender Renata Fast led the way for Canada against Sweden, scoring twice, with Laura Stacey, Natalie Spooner and Jaime Bourbonnais also finding the back of the net. Emerance Maschmeyer got the start in net and made 17 saves.

Canada’s depth has shown in this tournament with scoring spread out across the entire team. Kristin O’Neill leads the team with five points (two goals, three assists) in five games followed by Fast and Sarah Nurse with four points each. Spooner, Emma Maltais, Danielle Serdachny, Brianne Jenner, Jocelyne Larocque and Ella Shelton all have three points.

Czechia needed just one goal to get by Germany as Daniela Pejsova scored with just over seven minutes remaining in the third period. Klara Peslarova, who has played every minute of the tournament in net for Czechia, picked up the 17-save shutout.

Canada shut out Czechia 5-0 in their preliminary round matchup, led by O’Neill’s three-point performance. Serdachny also scored her first-ever goal at the worlds in the game, while Ann-Renée Desbiens turned aside all 13 shots she faced.

Both teams have struggled mightily on the power play, with both teams scoring just once with the advantage. On the penalty kill, Canada has allowed just one goal on 16 kills.



United States vs. Finland

The United States looks to keep their title defence alive as they draw Finland in the semifinals.

Watch Team USA face Finland LIVE on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Americans dominated Japan 10-0 in the quarter-finals off a pair of four-point performances from Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter, with Abbey Murphy scoring twice and Aerin Frankel making 14 saves for the shutout.

Finland got by Switzerland 3-1 as Susanna Tapani, Petra Nieminen and Nelli Laitinen all had a goal and an assist each. Sanni Ahola got the start in net, making 16 saves.

The two teams faced off in the preliminary round with the United States winning 5-3. Finland kept pace with the Americans on the scoresheet, but Kendall Coyne Schofield put the game out of reach with the fourth and fifth goals of the game for Team USA.

The Americans have the top four scorers in the tournament with Carpenter and Knight tied with nine followed by Coyne Schofield and Caroline Harvey with eight.