Canada takes on Finland to open round robin at Women’s Worlds on TSN

Team Canada takes to the ice for the first time tonight at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Utica, N.Y. as they open their round robin against Finland.

Watch Canada face off against Finland with LIVE coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada beat Finland 8-2 in a pre-tournament game last Saturday in Kingston, Ont., led by Blayre Turnbull who had two goals and an assist in the victory.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and forward Danielle Serdachny missed Saturday’s game with injuries but were on the ice for practice on Tuesday.

Poulin, 33, has eight goals and 17 points in 16 games for PWHL Montreal this season. In last year’s worlds, she had four goals and eight points as Canada earned silver.

Serdachny, the youngest forward on the Canadian roster at 22, had 22 goals and 61 points in her fifth NCAA season with Colgate in 2023-24.

This is Canada’s oldest roster ever at the Women’s Worlds with an average age of 28 years, two months and 20 days with Poulin making her 12th appearance, Jocelyne Larocque her 11th and Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner their 10th.

Sarah Fillier, 23, returns for her fourth worlds after leading Canada in scoring at last year’s tournament with seven goals and 11 points.

For Finland, they dropped their first game of the tournament on Wednesday in a 4-0 shutout loss to the reigning bronze medalists Czechia.

In last year’s worlds, forward Petra Nieminen was second in tournament scoring with six goals and 13 points in seven games. The 24-year-old spent this season with Lulea in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League with 24 goals and 45 points in 33 games.

Finnish captain Jenni Hiirikoski is skating in her 16th Women’s Worlds. A seven-time Top Defender winner, she had three goals and 11 points last year. The 37-year-old has one silver medal and seven bronzes in her worlds career.