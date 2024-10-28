Canada thumps Taiwan as Team Homan rolls on at Pan Continental Curling Championships

LACOMBE, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan improved to 2-0 at the Pan Continental Curling Championships with a 13-0 rout of Taiwan in Monday's early draw.

Homan's Ottawa-based squad opened with the hammer and scored five in the first end, then stole points in five consecutive ends before the teams shook hands.

Canada was scheduled to face China in Monday's late draw.

Taiwan fell to 0-2.

In other scores from Monday morning, South Korea downed New Zealand 13-3, Japan defeated China 11-6 and the United States thumped Mexico 10-2.

Later Monday, two-time defending champion Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., looked to improve to 3-0 when he faced New Zealand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.