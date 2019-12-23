Team Canada will play in their final exhibition contest ahead of the World Junior Championship on Monday, taking on reigning tournament champions Finland in the Czech Republic.

Canada made their final cut ahead of the tournament on Saturday, releasing forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and are expected to dress their full lineup on Monday.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN Direct at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

The team has not yet announced who will play in net against the Finns, though Olivier Rodrigue has served as the third goaltender in camp. Nico Daws and Joel Hofer split Canada's first exhibition game against Switzerland, combining for a shutout in the 3-0 win.

"I played pretty well last game, saw the puck pretty well in the half I played so want to carry it over to (Monday)," Daws told TSN's Mark Masters. "I can't wait to get back in there. Fired up."

After converting at just 17 per cent at last year's tournament, Canada went 0-for-4 on the power play against Switzerland and special teams were a focus during the team's practice Sunday. Joe Veleno, who missed Friday's game upon joining the team from the AHL, will be in the lineup against Finland and is expected to work on the top power-play unit with Barrett Hayton, Alexis Lafreniere, Dylan Cozens and Calen Addison.

Canada will open their tournament on Friday against the United States, who won silver last year.

The team used the following lines at Sunday's practice:

Lafreniere-Veleno-Foote

Byfield-Hayton-Cozens

Foudy-Dellandrea-Dudas

McMichael-Thomas-Lavoie/Merc​er

McIsaac-Smith

Bahl-Bernard-Docker

Byram-Addison

Drysdale

Daws

Hofer

Rodrigue