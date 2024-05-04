Canada to face Germany in semifinals at 3x3 Olympic basketball qualifier

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan — Canada will face Germany in semifinal action after splitting its two games Saturday at the 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament.

Michelle Plouffe had nine points to lead Canada past the Netherlands 22-9 in its first contest of the day. Paige Crozon added eight points for the Canadians.

But Australia defeated Canada 21-16 later Saturday. Crozon led the Canadians with six points while Plouffe added five.

The contest was an important one for Australia, which lost its opening match to the Netherlands. Canada downed Kenya 19-12 in its first contest Friday.

Canada finished the tournament with a 2-1 record in Pool B as both it and Australia qualified for semifinal action. Crozon led all scorers with 24 points through three games.

Canada's semifinal game versus Germany will be played Sunday. The Canadians must win the tournament to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.