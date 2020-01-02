Canada to play Finland in semis after Sweden rout

Canada will take on Finland in the semifinals of the World Junior Hockey Championship after Sweden hammered the Czech Republic 5-0 in Thursday's late quarter-final.

Dale Hunter's team will meet the defending champion Finns on Saturday at 1pm et/10am pt.

Canada fell to the Finns in overtime at the quarterfinal stage in last year's tournament.

With their win, the Swedes set up a date with Russia in the other semi.