Canada to play U.S. women for U16 Americas Basketball gold

MÉRIDA, Mexico — Canada will be shooting for a gold medal on Monday at the U16 Americas Women's Basketball Championship in Mexico, but they'll have to defeat the three-time defending champion U.S. to reach the top of the podium.

Canada advanced to the championship game with a convincing 77-49 victory over Puerto Rico in Sunday's semifinal action. The U.S. crushed Argentina 112-48 in the other semifinal.

The Americans are 41-1 all-time at the competition. They have seven gold medals and have won 23 straight games.

Canada was led Sunday by Savannah Swords, who scored 20 points in just under 28 minutes and pulled in nine rebounds. Deniya Prawl scored 12 points, while Cearah Parchment chipped in with 10 points and a dozen rebounds.

Canada led 19-17 after the first quarter, and enjoyed a 46-41 lead at the half. The Canadians broke it open in the third quarter by outscoring Puerto Rico 18-6.

Adriana Robles led Puerto Rico with 13 points, while Desirek Nieves chipped in with 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.