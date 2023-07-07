Canada tops Argentina to set date with U.S. in FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals

Nirra Fields scored a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds in leading Canada to a 68-60 win over Argentina on Friday to advance to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals.

Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds and Shay Colley had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Canada.

The Canadians now have a date set with the U.S. -- which defeated Colombia 68-49 in quarterfinal action earlier Friday -- on Saturday for a shot at making it into Sunday's final.

Julieta Mungo led Argentina with 12 points, with Melisa Gretter adding 11 and Candela Gentinetta finishing with 10 off the bench.

Canada entered Friday's quarterfinals having finished atop Group B with a 4-0 record. Brazil topped Group A also having a 4-0 record and is set to play host Mexico on Friday to book its ticket into a semifinal game against Puerto Rico.

The U.S. went 3-1 in Group A play, dropping its lone contest to Brazil 67-54 on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.