Canada tops Fiji to open Olympic rugby sevens tournament

PARIS — Keyara Wardley scored the decisive try and Canada opened its rugby sevens campaign with a 17-14 win over Fiji at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Florence Symonds and Charity Williams also had tries for the seventh-ranked Canadians, while Chloe Daniels was 1 for 3 on conversions.

Canada got off to a dominant start with Symonds scoring 3:48 into the game, and the squad took a 12-0 lead into the first half.

The two sides traded scores in the second, with Olympic veteran Wardley boosting Canada's lead to 17-7.

Fiji, the tournament's No. 6 seed, refused to relent and Laisana Likuceva touched in extra time before Reapi Ulunisau made the conversion that sealed the win.

Canada will face top-ranked New Zealand later on Sunday before closing out pool play against No. 12 China on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.