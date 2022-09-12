Canada, U.S. taking women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November.

Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark.

The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series.

Other dates and locations have yet to be announced.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season's Rivalry Series cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.