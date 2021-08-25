Spooner happy to see her net-front presence work at practice pay off

The Americans have had a well-documented rise to the top of women’s hockey.

With five straight gold medals at the worlds, the U.S. is also the reigning Olympic champion after beating Canada in a gold-medal shootout in PyeongChang.

Canada hasn’t won a world title since 2012 and have only won the tournament twice since 2007. Their run of winning four consecutive Olympic gold medals ended in 2018, effectively passing the crown to the Americans as the best in women’s hockey.

Canada and the United States have faced off 13 times since the 2018 Olympics, and it has been a mixed bag of results.

In November 2018, Canada dropped both a preliminary match and the gold-medal game to the U.S. at the 4 Nations Cup in Saskatoon. The Americans have won the tournament four years in a row.

Hockey Canada and USA Hockey introduced the Rivalry Series between the two countries in 2019, where they face off outside of major tournaments in locales across North America.

During the inaugural three-game series in February 2019, Canada dropped the first game 1-0 in London, Ont., before rebounding to take the next two games 4-3 in Toronto and 2-0 in Detroit.

In their only meeting at the 2019 worlds, the U.S. beat Canada 3-2 in the preliminary round. The Americans would go on to win their fifth straight gold medal with a controversial victory over Finland, while the Canadians settled for a disappointing bronze.

The Rivalry Series returned in November 2019 in Pennsylvania, where Canada took both games over the U.S. 4-3 and 2-0.

However, the most recent five-game series spread across December 2019 and February 2020 was heavily in favour of the Americans. The U.S went 4-1 against Canada, with the Canadians’ only win coming in overtime 3-2.

The last time Canada beat the U.S. at the worlds was during the preliminary round in 2013 with 3-2 shootout win. The U.S. would get revenge later in the tournament, claiming gold 3-2 over Canada, which kick-started their current run of five straight golds.

Despite much of the results in favour of the U.S., matchups between the Canadians and Americans never lack excitement. This time around, with the U.S. and Canada having seven and eight players respectively making their worlds debuts, a new chapter in the Canada-U.S. women’s hockey rivalry has begun.