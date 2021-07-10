Canada's unbeaten streak at U19 World Cup snapped with semifinal loss to U.S.

RIGA, Latvia — Caleb Houstand put up 23 points but Canada dropped a 92-86 decision to the U.S. in semifinal action at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday.

It was Canada's first loss of the tournament and a rematch of the 2017 World Cup where Canada upset the Americans in the semis en route to a gold medal.

Despite the final result, Toronto's Zach Edey turned in another solid performance, adding 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Canadians were down 11 at the half after being outscored 5-13 across the final five minutes of the second quarter. The squad cut the deficit to six points heading into the fourth.

The Americans shot 46 per cent from field goal range, led by Kenneth Lofton Jr. with 16 points.

Canada will play either France or Serbia for bronze on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2021.