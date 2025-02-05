Canada, U.S. women's hockey teams not focused on booing ahead of Rivalry Series

HALIFAX - The Canadian and American national women’s hockey teams aren’t worried about the current political climate overshadowing Game 4 of the Rivalry Series.

Players and coaches from both sides of the border are ready to hear boos at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on Thursday evening, whether politically motivated or not, but they're focused on the intense rivalry between some of hockey's best players.

“It’s definitely an interesting time,” Canada forward Blayre Turnbull said following Wednesday's practice at the 10,500-capacity rink.

“I don’t know if that would happen here in Halifax, but I think the magnitude of this game is bigger than politics right now."

Fans at several professional sports events in Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vancouver have booed the American national anthem over the past week, apparently in response to a brewing trade war between Canada and the United States. Spectators in Nashville returned the favour on Monday when the Predators hosted the Ottawa Senators.

Talks between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday led to a pause in raised tariffs on imports to the two countries.

Turnbull, 31, is from Stellarton, N.S., and knows what to expect from a Maritime crowd. She believes fan excitement will overpower any dissent during the singing of national anthems.

“The fans and all the young kids in the stands are going to be so over-the-moon excited and overjoyed to have the opportunity to watch us play, that I don’t foresee any booing taking place,” Turnbull said.

“I think it’s going to be more of an empowered atmosphere where everyone is there to cheer us on and just promote our game, and hopefully that’s all that happens.”

Canada head coach Troy Ryan had "some brief conversations with some individual people" about the North American political divide, sparked by executive orders from Trump over the weekend that threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian imports.

Ryan said the subject, however, hasn’t been discussed as a team.

“It’s definitely not part of the noise within our group,” said Ryan, from Spryfield, N.S. “If they decide they want to talk about it, we’ll talk about it, but it’s not something we think we have to get ahead of."

“I think hockey is just not a place for a lot of political views,” he added. “We understand people’s concerns but we’re here to just put on a show — and play against our biggest rival.”

Canada currently leads this season’s five-game Rivalry Series 2-1 after the U.S. hosted the first three meetings this past November.

American head coach John Wroblewski says his young squad is ready to stage a comeback Thursday in front of what will be a raucous Canadian crowd.

“You don’t need to say much more about the passion that Canadians have for their sport,” he said. “The political unrest that’s happening in arenas right now — I don’t have a lot to comment on with that.

"What I would like to say is that the celebration of this amazing event should be on display. This is one of the coolest sports events.”

Turnbull, Ryan and Canadian assistant coach Kori Cheverie of New Glasgow, N.S., hope their homecoming is a special experience after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 world women's hockey championship in their home province.

The popularity of the six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League, which has brought new fans to the game and is already looking at expansion, is also adding to enthusiasm for the female game in both countries.

“Last night at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, we had a lot of young athletes, young women, young girls that play hockey,” said Ryan, who is also head coach of the PWHL’s Toronto Spectres.

“The PWHL has just exposed it on a whole other level. The international game, and the Canada-U. S. Rivalry Series, has probably been a great foundation for what the PWHL has been able to build on; it’s just an exciting time for women’s hockey and women’s sports in general.”

Fans of all ages decked in PWHL merchandise filled the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame on Tuesday to meet Montreal Victoire captain Marie Philip-Poulin and Toronto Sceptres captain Turnbull, among others.

“After worlds got cancelled a few years ago, I didn’t expect the opportunity to come back and play at home, so I’m really excited about it," Turnbull said of Thursday's matchup. "It’s a game that I’ve been looking forward to since it was announced.

“I can’t wait for the puck to drop.”

Game 5 of the annual Rivalry Series is set for Saturday at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I.

Notes: Canada assistant coach Caroline Ouellette, senior manager of player development and scouting Cherie Piper and general manager Gina Kingsbury all won gold at the 2004 worlds at the same arena, then called the Metro Centre. Canada beat the U.S. 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd …. Canada came back to claim last year’s Rivalry Series with four straight wins to beat the U.S. 4-3 in the seven-game event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.