For the fourth Olympics in a row, it comes down to Canada and the United States for gold in women’s hockey.

Canada punched its ticket to the gold-medal game after a 10-3 win over Switzerland, while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 to advance. This will be the second meeting of the tournament between the two teams, with Canada taking the first game in the preliminary round 4-2.

Canada has had a dominant tournament so far in Beijing, scoring 54 goals to break the previous record of 49, also set by Canada, in Vancouver 2010.

The top six scorers in the tournament are all Canadian, with Sarah Nurse leading the way with 16 points. Marie-Philip Poulin and Natalie Spooner both have 14, followed by Brianne Jenner (13), Claire Thompson (12) and Sarah Fillier (11).

Jenner’s nine goals match the record for most goals in a single Olympics in women’s hockey. Thompson has also made history this tournament as her 12 points breaks the previous record of nine points by a defender in one Olympics.

The Americans lost key veteran Brianna Decker in the first game due to injury, but Hilary Knight stepped up with five goals and nine points in her fourth Olympics, scoring in both the quarters and semis.

The Canadians struggled with the relentless forecheck and physicality of the Americans early in the preliminary round matchup. Jenner gave Canada a 1-0 lead in the first before the U.S. pressure paid off, with Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter getting on the board in the second period to make it 2-1.

After Carpenter’s go-ahead goal, the key players who helped Canada edge the United States for gold at the worlds in August took control of this game.

Canada’s response came 26 seconds later as Jenner stepped up again to tie the game, while Jamie Lee Rattray put Canada ahead just over two minutes later. Poulin made it 4-2 by beating Maddie Rooney on a penalty shot. In net, Ann-Renée Desbiens was the MVP for Canada in this game as she stopped 51 of 53 shots.

Going into the gold-medal game, Canada has a large edge in the special teams’ categories. Canada’s power play is humming along at 45.4 percent while the Americans sit at 23.1 percent. On the penalty kill, Canada is at 87.1 per cent with the U.S. at 77 per cent.

On the goaltending front, expect Desbiens to be in goal for Canada.

For the Americans, all three goaltenders played at least one game in the preliminary round, with Rooney getting the call against Canada. Alex Cavallini has started the past two games.

One major difference between the two teams in the medal round has been bench management. While Canadian head coach Troy Ryan has went with a more evenly distributed approach to ice time with his roster, U.S. coach Joel Johnson has already shortened his bench.

Johnson has been running a strict five-defender rotation. Jincy Dunne had just 6:52 of ice time against Canada and Caroline Harvey played only 44 seconds. Neither saw the ice against the Czechs and Finns.

Meanwhile, Lee Stecklein, Megan Keller, Savannah Harmon, and Cayla Barnes are all averaging more than 22 minutes a game for the Americans, with Stecklein and Keller seeing over 26 minutes TOI the last two games.

Forwards Grace Zumwinkle (7:40) and Hayley Scamurra (7:21) saw limited minutes in the quarter-final against the Czech Republic. Against Finland, the trio of Zumwinkle (7:13), Scamurra (5:56) and Abbey Murphy (5:32) were used sparingly.

Every Canadian player was in double digits of ice time in the 11-0 quarter-final win over Sweden. Micah Zandee-Hart saw a team-leading 19:44 of ice time, as Ryan kept the top defence pairing of Jocelyne Larocque and Renata Fast at just under 18 minutes each.

All seven defenders played at least 10 minutes against the Swiss, led by Fast at 21:35. She was followed by Larocque (21:19), Erin Ambrose (18:03), Zandee-Hart (17:34), Thompson (16:04), Ashton Bell (14:10) and Ella Shelton (10:08). The only player to see fewer than 10 minutes of ice time against Switzerland was Rattray (7:43) who was the 13th forward as Mélodie Daoust returned to the lineup from injury.

It’s the gold-medal matchup everyone expected with the two best teams on the planet facing off. Will Canada avenge the heartbreaking shootout loss at PyeongChang 2018? Can the Americans defend their Olympic crown?

After four long years, we will have our answer in what is shaping up to be an instant classic in Beijing.