The last day of Olympic preliminary round action will be the clash of the titans as Canada and the United States face off for top spot in Group A.

Both teams are 3-0 heading into the matchup and have been dominant over the rest of the group.

Canada has been an offensive powerhouse over the first three games, scoring 29 goals in victories over Switzerland (12-1), Finland (11-1) and ROC (6-1).

Canadians make up the top eight scorers in the tournament, led by Natalie Spooner with 10 points.

However, it’s been the two Sarahs who have stolen the show so far during these Games.

Sarah Fillier, 21, has shown her six-point performance at the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship was no fluke. In her first Olympics, she leads the tournament with five goals and is third in scoring with six points. Fillier has undoubtedly been the breakout star of the Olympics.

Sarah Nurse missed time with an injury during the fall centralization process but hasn’t missed a beat in Beijing. On the back of her hat trick against Finland, she is second in tournament scoring with four goals and seven points. Skating in her second Olympics after winning silver in 2018, the 27-year-old is playing some of the best hockey of her career.

Rounding out the rest of the top scoring Canadians are Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Johnston, Marie-Philip Poulin and Claire Thompson with six points and Laura Stacey with five.

In net, Ann-Renée Desbiens started the first two games for Canada and picked up the victories over Switzerland and Finland, recording a .954 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average. Emerance Maschmeyer made her Olympic debut against ROC in a game that delayed by an hour due to COVID-19 protocols.

On the American side, Hilary Knight continues to lead the way offensively in her fourth Olympics. With three goals and five points, is the highest-scoring non-Canadian.

While veterans like Amanda Kessel (five points) and Alex Carpenter (four points) have also hit the scoresheet for Team USA, their younger players have also made significant contributions.

Forward Jesse Compher, 22, has three goals and an assist and blueliners Cayla Barnes (23) and Jincy Dunne (24) both have three assists. Barnes was the youngest player on the golden Olympic squad in 2018 while Compher and Dunne are skating in their first Olympics.

The American goaltending picture hasn’t been as clear. Nicole Hensley, Alex Cavallini, and Maddie Rooney have all started one game for the U.S., with Hensley and Cavallini picking up shutouts over ROC and Switzerland respectively, while Rooney started the opener in a 5-2 win over Finland.

Rooney notably backstopped the United States to gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics while Hensley was the starter in the gold-medal game at the world championships in August.

Both Canada and United States have had to deal with an injury to a key player. In the second period of Canada’s opener against Switzerland, Mélodie Daoust exited the game with a shoulder injury after a hard check into the boards. She is currently day-to-day and expected to return at some point during the Olympics.

For the Americans, assistant captain Brianna Decker was injured in their opener against Finland. She got tangled up with a Finnish player during the first period victory and was stretchered off the ice. Decker is out for the rest of the tournament.

Barring a massive upset, both teams are expected to meet again for the gold medal. The United States are the reigning Olympic champions after winning gold in 2018 in a 3-2 shootout victory to end Canada’s run of four consecutive Olympic titles.

Canada got revenge at the 2021 women’s worlds with a 3-2 overtime win over the Americans in the gold-medal game with Poulin delivering the clinching goal in overtime.

In the fall Rivalry Series between the two teams, Canada went 4-2 in the six games played.

A game between Canada and the United States never lacks excitement. While this may not be the gold-medal game, don’t expect the intensity between the two teams to drop for one second.