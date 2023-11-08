Canada, United States renew Rivalry Series on TSN

Canada looks to kick off the 2023-24 Rivalry Series with a win tonight in Game 1 as they take on the United States from Mullett Arena, in Tempe, Ariz.

Watch Canada and the U.S. face off in Game 1 of the Rivalry Series LIVE at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Canadians won last year's Rivalry Series by erasing a 3-0 series deficit to storm back and beat the Americans in the final four games. Canada capped the comeback with a dominant 5-0 win in Game 7 that included a shutout from Ann-Renee Desbiens and a pair of goals from Blayre Turnbull.

Canada will have three players making their Team Canada debuts in defenders Sophie Jaques and Jessica DiGirolamo, as well as goaltender Corine Schroeder.

Jaques won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the NCAA women's player of the year in 2022-23 after scoring 24 goals with 48 points in 41 games with Ohio State. DiGirolamo had six goals and 19 points in 32 games in her fifth year with Syracuse last season while Schroeder posted a .955 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average with the PHF's Boston Pride, winning goaltender of the year and rookie of the year.

The notable absences from the Canadian roster are Desbiens and defender Micah Zandee-Hart.

The last time Canada and the United States faced off was the gold-medal game at the 2023 Women's Worlds in Brampton, Ont., when the Americans scored four goals in the third period to come back and win 6-3.

The Americans will have 22 players who won gold in Brampton skating in the Rivalry Series. Forward Laila Edwards, who won Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Women's U18s, will make her senior Team USA debut, becoming the first Black woman to play to for the United States women's national team.