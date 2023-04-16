Canada, United States tied after first period at IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships

Canada and the United States are tied 1-1 after the first period at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships.

With Hayley Scamurra (hooking) and Lacey Eden (delay of game) in the penalty box for the Americans, Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin sniped home her fourth of the tournament on a 5-on-3 power play with assists from defender Erin Ambrose and forward Brianne Jenner.

Abbey Murphy scored the equalizer for the United States late in the period as her shot beat Ann-Renee Desbiens with Alex Carpenter picking up the assist.

Canada is aiming for a third consecutive gold medal at the tournament.