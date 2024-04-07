Canada, United States to battle for top spot in Group A at Women’s Worlds on TSN

Canada and the United States are set to clash once again as Group A is up for grabs to wrap up the round robin at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championships on Monday.

Watch Canada take on Team USA LIVE Monday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland before ripping off back-to-back shutouts against Switzerland (3-0) and Czechia (5-0).

Forward Kristin O’Neill leads Canada in scoring (two goals and four points) after a three-point game against Czechia where she scored two goals and assisted on Danielle Serdachny’s first-ever goal at the Women’s Worlds.

Forward Sarah Nurse and defender Ella Shelton have a goal and two assists each for second in team scoring.

Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens picked up the wins over Finland and Czechia while Emerance Maschmeyer was in net for the victory over Switzerland.

Desbiens leads all goaltenders in save percentage (.978) and goals-against average (0.50).

The United States also had back-to-back shutouts against Switzerland (4-0) and Czechia (6-0) to open their tournament before edging Finland 5-3 on Saturday.

The Americans have four of the top six scorers in the tournament, led by Kendall Coyne Schofield who has three goals and six points through three games.

Third in tournament scoring is forward Alex Carpenter, who has three goals and five points with Hilary Knight and Caroline Harvey also recording five points each.

In net, Aerin Frankel has started two of three games for Team USA with an .869 save percentage and 1.50 GAA.

On special teams, the Americans have the edge over Canada on the power play. Team USA is second in the tournament on the power play at 27.3 percent, scoring three times on 11 opportunities. Canada is seventh, scoring one power-play goal on eight opportunities.

However, Canada has the decided edge on the penalty kill, killing off all nine penalties. The Americans are fifth in the tournament, allowing two power-play goals against on 13 opportunities.

The last time the two teams met at the Women’s Worlds, the United States broke through for a 6-3 victory in the gold medal game in 2023 off a hat trick performance from Knight.

The top five seeds in Group A will advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday.