USA struck first with a power-play goal by Hannah Bilka, and Canada responded with a goal on a rebound by Sarah Fillier in a tightly-contested opening period in the final preliminary game of the Women's World Hockey Championship.

After the teams traded goals, the action opened up in the final five minutes - each team traded high-danger opportunities and both goalies were kept busy to keep the score tied.

Canada finished the first period leading the shots on goal battle 13-9.

Searching for an answer after allowing a goal on the power-play opportunity, Canada chipped a puck ahead into the American zone which found Sarah Nurse with a lot of space - her first try bounced for a rebound, and Fillier collected to score Canada's first of the game to tie it at 1-1 with 7:22 remaining.

Canada mustered just two shots on goal in the first 12 minutes of action, but peppered four in less than two minutes in an action-filled sequence surrounding their opening goal.

With 12:35 remaining in the period, defender Claire Thompson took a delay of game penalty to give USA their first power-play opportunity. With time winding down on the power-play, Bilka took the puck off a faceoff in Canada's zone and fired passed Anne-Renee Desbiens to score the first goal for USA.

Canada took the first power play of the game when Abby Roque was whistled for tripping just before four minutes had passed, but Canada was unable to get a shot on goal.

United States opened the game with a bit more energy, and they fired three shots on goals compared to just one for Canada in the first four minutes. Desbiens fumbled a shot that nearly ended in disaster as the rebound bounced in front of the net, but was cleared out shortly after.