Marie-Philip Poulin scored on Canada's first power-play try of the period, but they couldn't find a goal on any of their other three as they lead USA 2-1 after two periods in the final preliminary game of the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Canada dominated possession and opportunities, as they outshot USA 9-4 in the second period.

After a busy period on the penalty kill, USA got their first opportunity on the power play after Renata Fast was whistled for interference with 5:31 remaining in the period.

Canada's penalty kill dominated though, as the USA were unable to muster a shot on goal in the power play.

The United States put together a few decent opportunities, but again put themselves in a hole with their third tripping penalty of the period - this by Hayley Scamurra to put Canada back on the power play.

Canada was unable to convert the power play and USA retained a 2-1 deficit. USA took a fourth penalty with less than nine minutes left in the period, but again their penalty kill workied well enough to keep the score within one.

Rory Guilday took an early tripping penalty to give Canada the first real opportunity to take the lead in the second period.

To compound problems, Kelly Pannek took a tripping penalty of her own to give Canada a 5-on-3 for 49 seconds - which Poulin converted immediately from the slot. Her goal gave Canada a 2-1 lead just over three minutes into the period.

Canada stayed on the power play and threatened a few times - including a shot that rang off the crossbar - but USA was able to kill the second tripping penalty to keep the deficit at one.