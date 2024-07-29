Canada upsets France to advance to semis in rugby sevens

PARIS — Canada remains in the medal hunt in Olympic women's rugby sevens after downing host France 19-14 in Monday's quarterfinals.

Chloe Daniels scored the winning try with 53 seconds remaining in the second half and the Canadians thwarted a late French attack to secure a spot in the semifinal.

Piper Logan scored two tries for Canada, while captain Olivia Apps contributed a conversion. Daniels was 1-for-2 on conversion attempts, with her one miss coming on her winning try.

The Canadians advanced to the quarterfinal game by closing out group play with a 26-17 win over China earlier on Monday.

Canada has a semifinal date on Tuesday with undefeated Australia, which hammered Ireland 40-7 in Monday's quarterfinal.

New Zealand and the United States will meet in Tuesday's other semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.