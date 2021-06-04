Troy Stecher and Andrew Mangiapane combined for one of the most spectacular goals in recent memory, giving Canada a 2-1 overtime win over ROC at the world hockey championship on Thursday and a semifinal berth against the United States on Saturday.

This will be the second matchup of the tournament between the North American rivals, with the first game being a 5-1 victory for the U.S. This marks the first time the two teams have played each other this late in the tournament since 1950, when Canada defeated the U.S in the medal round robin en route to winning the gold.

Canada is looking to make the gold-medal game for the second-consecutive World Hockey Championship and for the chance to win the country's first gold since 2016.

Watch the semifinal LIVE on TSN1, TSN5, and TSN Direct on Saturday, June 5 at 7:00 a.m. ET/ 4:00 a.m. PT.

Canada has played like a different team since their first meeting with the U.S., going 3-0-1-0 after starting the tournament with three straight losses. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is excited to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.

"It's going to be a fun game," said Kuemper. "It's a good rivalry, and there's going to be a lot on the line. We're playing a lot better hockey now, so we're going to go out and play our game and have some fun."

Canada has found another gear since Mangiapane arrived for the fourth game of the preliminary round. The line of Mangiapane, Connor Brown, Adam Henrique has accounted for 12 of Canada’s 21 goals and has been the spark Canada needed to turn its fortunes around after the rough start.

"With 'Mang' coming in, he allowed us to take our creativity to the next level," Henrique explained. "He and Brown think along the same lines, and I just try to complement those guys with my play.

"Their skill level is high end. It makes it easier for me. I try to do the grind work and be in the right spots and let them do their thing. The chemistry was there right away. It certainly has been fun playing with those guys."

The U.S. finished first in Group B during preliminary play, compiling a record of 6-0-0-1 while allowing just eight goals in those seven games, the fewest of any team in the preliminary round. They are coming off a 6-1 thumping of Slovakia in the quarter-final.

The Canadian team will head into the semi-final as the underdogs for the second-straight game. However, Kuemper explained that the underdog mentality and the feeling of representing Canada will help the team rise to the occasion, just as it did in the upset win over ROC.

"Any time we can put on the Canadian jersey, it's such an honour," said Kuemper. "It's such a tradition there, such a history of success. You want to represent your country as best you can. Even if we felt like we were a bit of an underdog, we wanted to leave it all out there, play the Canadian way and give ourselves a chance to win."