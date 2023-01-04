Team USA holds a 2-1 lead over Canada after the first period in their semifinal matchup Wednesday evening at the World Junior Championship.

No. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley opened the scoring just over a minute in as he jumped on a loose puck in Canada's zone and beat goaltender Thomas Milic with a wrist shot to quiet a heavily partisan Halifax crowd.

The Americans kept the pressure on, firing the first nine shots on goal of the game and doubled their lead on a goal from Los Angeles Kings prospect Kenny Connors mid-way through the frame.

But just as he's done all tournament, Bedard was there when his team needed him most as he took a feed from Ethan del Mastro and tucked it past U.S. goalie Trey Augustine for his ninth of the tournament.

Bedard has the most all-time goals (17) and points (35) by a Canadian at the event and also owns the points record (22) at a single tournament by a Canadian player. He's also one goal shy of the Canadian single-tournament record held by John Anderson and Dale McCourt.

Canada’s tournament nearly came to an end Monday night against Slovakia but an incredible overtime winner from Bedard kept their hopes of repeating as champions alive. The 17-year-old also opened the scoring in the game to break Jordan Eberle’s Canadian World Junior career goals record of 14 and also collected his 32nd career Juniors point, passing Eric Lindros’ mark of 31 that had stood as the top Canadian total since 1992.

Czechia stunned Sweden 2-1 with an overtime victory in the other semifinal matchup on Wednesday. The Swedes led 1-0 late into the third period but David Jiricek tied things with 39 seconds to go and then Jiri Kulich scored late in the extra frame to complete the comeback and keep Sweden out of the gold medal game for the fifth straight year.