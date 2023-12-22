Canada, USA meet in final dress rehersal ahead of WJC on TSN

As their Boxing Day matchup against Finland inches closer, Canada looks to close out their pre-tournament games on a high as they take on their continental boarder rival United States Saturday on TSN.

Watch Canada vs. USA at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Canadians are coming off a one-sided, 6-3 win over Switzerland on Friday, led by Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck's pair of goals.

What remains to be determined leading up to puck drop is the status of 17-year-old potential No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini, who was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Swiss forward Leo Braillard.

"I heard he's pretty OK," said Swiss head coach Marcel Jenni following the game. "It's probably something with the neck. I don't know. We have to see ... They're checking him so we'll see later."

The U.S. are coming off a win of their own as well, having downed tournament hosts Sweden 5-3 on Thursday.

The Swedes got out to a 2-0 lead before the U.S. executed the come-from-behind win.

Saturday's game will be the first meeting between the two programs at the World Juniors since Canada defeated USA 6-3 at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax to advance to the gold-medal game.