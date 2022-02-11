USA leads Canada after two periods at Beijing Olympics

Team USA holds a 3-2 lead over Canada after two periods at the Beijing Olympics.

Corban Knight brought Canada within one on a short-handed goal assisted by Daniel Winnik.

The USA had struck early in the second on a goal by Brendan Brisson to open a 3-1 lead.

Ben Meyers scored with just over a minute remaining in the first period to give the USA a 2-1 lead over Canada heading into the first intermission.

The teams traded a pair of goals before the game was three minutes old but the game remained tied until Meyers fired the puck past Canadian goaltender Eddie Pasquale to give USA the lead.

Canada opened the scoring at 1:24 of the first period when a harmless-looking shot from Mat Robinson snuck past American goaltender Strauss Mann.

The USA answered just over one minute later when captain Andy Miele backhanded the puck over the shoulder of Pasquale.

Pasquale preserved the tie late in the period, sprawling out to make a pad save on Nick Abruzzese after the puck ricocheted off of a number of bodies in front of the net.

Canada dominated most of the first period, holding an 11-3 shot advantage midway through the frame.