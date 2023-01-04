Just 20 effective minutes separate Canada from the chance to defend their World Junior Championship title.

The Canadians lead the United States 4-2 through the first two periods of Wednesday's semifinal, shaking off two quick American goals with four consecutive scores.

The Americans fired the first nine shots on net and grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals from Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors to quiet a heavily partisan Halifax crowd. But just as he's done all tournament, Bedard was there when his team needed him most as he took a feed from Ethan del Mastro and tucked it past U.S. goalie Trey Augustine for his ninth of the tournament and cut the American lead in half.

Bedard has the most all-time goals (17) and points (36) by a Canadian at the event and also owns the points record (23) at a single tournament by a Canadian player. He's also one goal shy of the Canadian single-tournament record held by John Anderson and Dale McCourt at 10.

Logan Stankoven tied the game early in the second period off a feed from Joshua Roy, his second assist of the game. Adam Fantilli, a projected top-five pick in next summer's NHL Draft, scored Canada's third straight goal to take a 3-2 lead early in the second period. Roy then made it 4-2 mid-way through the frame to give him his third point of the night. Bedard assisted on the goal, giving him his fifth consecutive multi-point game.

Team USA briefly tied things at three goals apiece but Jackson Blake had his equalizer taken back after Canada head coach Dennis Williams challenged for goaltender interference.

Canada’s tournament nearly came to an end Monday night against Slovakia but an incredible overtime winner from Bedard kept their hopes of repeating as champions alive. The 17-year-old also opened the scoring in the game to break Jordan Eberle’s Canadian World Junior career goals record of 14 and also collected his 32nd career Juniors point, passing Eric Lindros’ mark of 31 that had stood as the top Canadian total since 1992.

Czechia stunned Sweden 2-1 with an overtime victory in the other semifinal matchup on Wednesday. The Swedes led 1-0 late into the third period but David Jiricek tied things with 39 seconds to go and then Jiri Kulich scored late in the extra frame to complete the comeback and keep Sweden out of the gold medal game for the fifth straight year.