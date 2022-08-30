Canada and USA tied after two periods at Woman's Worlds

Canada and the United States are tied 2-2 after two periods in the final round robin game of the Women's World Championship.

The Canadians came into the period up 2-0 on the backs of goals from Sarah Fillier and Ella Shelton.

The United States got on the board early in the second period when Megan Keller's shot was redirected past Canadian netminder Emerance Maschmeyer.

The Americans tied the game at 11:11 of the period when Kelly Pannek tipped Cayla Barnes point shot past Maschmeyer.

Forward Hilary Knight assisted on Keller's goal giving her 85 career points at the Women's World Hockey Championship, one back of Canadian legend Hayley Wickenheiser.

Canada outshot the United States 16-8 in the period and 24-19 overall.