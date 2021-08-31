Canada and the USA are headed to overtime to decide who goes home with gold at the Women’s World Hockey Championship.

The teams went back and forth in the third, with Canada coming close to scoring with just over a minute remaining when Jamie Lee Rattray hit the post.

The Americans jumped out to an early first-period lead when Alex Carpenter scored a pair of goals under three minutes apart.

Canada tied the game early in the second, with goals from Brianne Jenner and Rattray.

Canada holds 28-24 shot advantage.

Canada's Ann-Renee Desbiens held off a flurry of American shots on three separate USA power plays in the third period.

The USA is looking to win their fifth-consecutive gold medal, while Canada is looking to win their first gold since 2012.