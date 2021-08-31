Canada scores two, draws even with USA after second period

Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray scored a pair of quick goals early in the second to draw Canada even to a 2-2 tie with the United States, heading into the third period of the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship on Tuesday.

Jenner brought the Canadians to within one goal on an early power play, corralling a rebound and slipping it past the outstretched skate of American goaltender Nicole Hensley at 4:13 of the period.

Rattray tied the game at 6:42 of the period, redirecting a waist-high shot from Jocelyne Larocque through the five-hole of Hensley for Canada’s second goal of the period.

The Canadians held sustained pressure in the offensive zone in the second, peppering Hensley with 16 shots in the frame, bringing their total to 22 for the game. Ann-Renee Desbiens has stopped 13 of 15 USA shots.

The United States is looking to win its sixth consecutive gold medal at the women’s worlds. It last finished out of first place in 2012, in a 5-4 overtime loss to Canada.