Canada vs. Australia: How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on TSN

Group B is tightly contested after the first two matches, after Nigeria shocked host Australia on Wednesday with a 3-2 upset victory.

Canada, Australia and Nigeria each won one of their first two games, and any of the three can advance to the knockout round with a victory in their final matchup.

Canada will need to win or draw with Australia to advance - both squads have dealt with injury issues in the opening days of the tournament.

After captain Christine Sinclair could not convert from the penalty spot in their match opener, Canada had to settle for a draw with Nigeria.

They followed that showing up with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday to earn their first points of the tournament.

Australia won their opener against Ireland before the were stunned by Nigeria to set up a win-or-go-home match against Canada.

Currently the No. 7-ranked team in the world, Canada is looking to build off their Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo.

The World Cup has not bred as much success for Canada compared to the Olympics, with their best finish coming 20 years ago in 2003 where they finished fourth.

In 2019, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Sweden in a 1-0 loss.

