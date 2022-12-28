The 2023 World Junior Championship continues Thursday as Canada takes on Austria in their third game of the tournament.

Canada's loss to Czechia on Boxing Day seemed like a distant memory as the Canadians steamrolled Germany 11-2 Wednesday night behind hat-tricks from both Connor Bedard and Dylan Guenther. Canada improved to 1-0-0-1 to pull into third in Group A behind Czechia and Sweden, who have six points each to Canada's three.

Bedard also had four assists in Wednesday’s game, tying the Canadian World Juniors single-game record of seven points also held by Dave Andreychuk (1983), Brenden Morrow (1999), Mike Cammalleri (2002) and Gabriel Bourque (2010). Logan Stankoven and Brandt Clarke had three points apiece in the win.

Bedard now has 12 goals in his World Junior career and is tied for second on Canada’s all-time scoring list with Eric Lindros, John Tavares, and Jeff Carter. He sits two behind Jordan Eberle’s record of 14.

Ben Gaudreau allowed all five goals in the opener, prompting Williams to turn to Thomas Milic against Germany. In his first World Junior start, the Seattle Thunderbirds netminder stopped 14 of 16 shots as Canada improved to 16-0 all-time at the World Juniors against Germany.

Austria enters Thursday’s matchup against Canada after two lopsided losses to Sweden and Slovakia. Their negative-20 goal differential is by far the worst of the tournament.

