What are the main concerns for Canada heading into its final pre-tournament game?

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Monday as Canada takes on Czechia to open their tournaments.

Canada won the 2022 IIHF World Juniors in a dramatic gold-medal game where they defeated Finland 3-2 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson.

The Canadians are looking for their first back-to-back gold medals since they won five straight from 2005-2009. They are primed to do so with eight returning players from 2022.

Team Canada’s roster is loaded with firepower, including potential 2023 No. 1 overall NHL draft choice Connor Bedard returning for a second straight year and Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright.

You can watch every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Czechia finished in fourth place in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships after falling 5-2 to Canada in the semifinals and then 3-1 to Sweden in the bronze-medal game.

They are led by defenceman David Jiricek, who was selected sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 18-year-old defenceman has four goals and 13 points in 15 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters and has appeared in two games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Looking to make his mark for the 2023 draft is Czechia winger Eduard Sale who ranked No. 2 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's list of top NHL Draft eligible players. The 17-year-old forward has three goals and six points playing against men in the Czech Extraliga this season.

How to watch 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia

When: Monday, Dec. 26

Main Coverage: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.