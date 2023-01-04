Roy on a chance for revenge against Czechia: 'Oh yeah, we remember the first game'

The 2023 World Junior Championship wraps up Thursday as Canada takes on Czechia in the gold medal game.

It's a rematch of Canada's 5-2 loss on Boxing Day to open the tournament, the first time they've dropped their opener on home soil.

Canada defeated the United States 6-2 in their semifinal showdown Wednesday night behind four points from Joshua Roy and a superb effort from goaltender Thomas Milic, who allowed two quick goals but put a lid on things nicely to stop 43 of 45 shots in the victory. Milic was named player of the game and called the sweet serenade he received from the Scotiabank Centre crowd the "coolest moment of my hockey career."

Early goals from Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors quieted a heavily partisan crowd at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But just as he's done all tournament, Connor Bedard was there when his team needed him most as he took a feed from Ethan del Mastro and tucked it in for his ninth of the tournament to cut the American lead in half.

Bedard has the most all-time goals (17) and points (36) by a Canadian at the event and also owns the points record (23) at a single tournament by a Canadian player. The Regina Pats star is also one goal shy of the Canadian single-tournament record held by John Anderson and Dale McCourt at 10.

Logan Stankoven tied the game early in the second period off a feed from Joshua Roy, his second assist of the game. Adam Fantilli, a projected top-five pick in next summer's NHL Draft, scored Canada's third straight goal to take a 3-2 lead early in the second period. Roy then made it 4-2 mid-way through the frame and Bedard assisted on the goal, giving the presumptive top pick in next summer's NHL Draft his fifth consecutive multi-point game.

Brandt Clarke added some insurance for Canada in the third period and Roy put a bow on things with an empty-netter to give him two goals and four points on the night.

Meanwhile, Czechia looked like their run at the World Juniors was coming to an end as they trailed Sweden 1-0 late in the third period Wednesday in Halifax. But David Jiricek tied things with 39 seconds to go and then Jiri Kulich scored late in the extra frame to complete the comeback and keep Sweden out of the gold medal game for the fifth straight year.

Czechia will receive their first medal at the tournament since 2005 and are looking for their first gold since 2001.

