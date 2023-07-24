Canada will look for its first win at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday morning against the Republic of Ireland.

Canada was forced to settle for a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Nigeria, with captain Christine Sinclair unable to covert from the penalty spot.

Ireland is looking to bounce back from an opening-game loss against co-host Australia in its opening match last week.

Another loss would likely doom the tournament debutants from reaching the knockout stages.

Currently the No. 7-ranked team in the world, Canada is looking to build off their Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo.

The World Cup has not bred as much success for Canada compared to the Olympics, with their best finish coming 20 years ago in 2003 where they finished fourth.

In 2019, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Sweden in a 1-0 loss.

How to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada vs. Ireland

When: Wednesday, July 26

Pregame Start Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 7:45 a.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

